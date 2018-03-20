New Music: Flatbush Zombies ft. Dia – U&I

Flatbush Zombies will be releasing their new album Vacation In Hell. Here is their new collab with Dia titled “U&I”. Erick The Architect had this to say about the record:

“”U&I” is more than a just a new song to me, a lot of people will search for an eternity for unconditional love. Sometimes you get that love from your family and other times you don’t. Brothers are bonded by blood first but friends are by bonded by love always. I’ll also mention that this is the only time I sampled anything on Vacation In Hell. Please listen to this song with someone you love in mind and it will mean even more to you I promise.”

You can pre-order Vacation In Hell now on iTunes/Google Play and pick it up on April 6th.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

U&I is more than a just a new song to me, a lot of people will search for an eternity for unconditional love. sometimes you get that love from your family and other times you don’t. brothers are bonded by blood first but friends are by bonded by love always — Erick the Architect (@erickarcelliott) March 20, 2018

I’ll also mention that this is the only time i sampled anything on Vacation In Hell — Erick the Architect (@erickarcelliott) March 20, 2018