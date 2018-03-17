MusicNew Music New Music: Famous Dex – Japan By Cyclone - March 17, 2018 0 Hits: 71 Famous Dex is currently in the studio putting the finishing touches on his debut album Dex Meet Dexter. He decides to give fans his new single titled “Japan”.You can download it now on iTunes/Google Play. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0