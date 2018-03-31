MusicNew Music New Music: Famous Dex ft. Drax Project – Light By Cyclone - March 31, 2018 0 Hits: 50 Famous Dex drops off another new record titled “Light” featuring Drax Project. You can download it now on iTunes/Google Play. His new album Dex Meets Dexter drops April 6th. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0