New Music: Enzo McFly ft. Lil Baby – That’s A Bet

Houston up & comer Enzo McFly links up with QC‘s Lil Baby for his new single “That’s A Bet.” Enzo had this to say about the track:

“The first session I had with LilJuMadeTheBeat, he played the instrumental for what is now “That’s A Bet.” I wanted to make a record everybody could relate to. I started chanting “Bet.’” From there, it was pretty much over. I laid my verse and shot the video with Baby. This record represents young hustlers worldwide.”

Download “That’s A Bet” now on iTunes/Google Play.