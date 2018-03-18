MusicNew Music New Music: Eminem ft. Kehlani – Nowhere Fast (Extended Version) By Cyclone - March 18, 2018 0 Hits: 55 Eminem decides to gives fans the extended version of his REVIVAL track “Nowhere Fast” featuring Kehlani. You can stream the updated version below and download “Nowhere Fast” now on iTunes/Google Play. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0