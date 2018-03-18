New Music: Eminem ft. Kehlani – Nowhere Fast (Extended Version)

eminem kehlani nowhere fast extended version

Eminem decides to gives fans the extended version of his REVIVAL track “Nowhere Fast” featuring Kehlani. You can stream the updated version below and download “Nowhere Fast” now on iTunes/Google Play.

