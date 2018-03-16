New Music: Derez De’Shon ft. Yo Gotti & 2 Chainz – Hardaway Remix

derez deshon yo gotti 2 chainz hardaway remix

Rich Gang’s Derez De’Shon follows up the video for his buzzing single “Hardaway” with the official remix featuring Yo Gotti and 2 Chainz. You can stream it below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.

