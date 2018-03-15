MusicNew Music New Music: Chuck Strangers ft. Issa Gold – Peaceful By Cyclone - March 15, 2018 0 Hits: 32 Pro Era’s Chuck Strangers will be releasing his new album Consumers Park on March 16th. He gives fans his latest single “Peaceful” featuring Issa Gold. You can pre-order Consumers Park now on iTunes/Google Play. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0