New Music: Charlie Puth ft. Kehlani – Done For Me

By Cyclone -
0

Hits: 56

charlie puth voicenotes

Charlie Puth follows up his appearance with G-Eazy on “Sober” .  With own new single titled “Done For Me” featuring Kehlani. You can pre-order Charlie’s upcoming album Voicenotes now on iTunes/Google Play and pick it up on May 11th.

Spread the love

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY