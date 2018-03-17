MusicNew Music New Music: Charlie Puth ft. Kehlani – Done For Me By Cyclone - March 17, 2018 0 Hits: 56 Charlie Puth follows up his appearance with G-Eazy on “Sober” . With own new single titled “Done For Me” featuring Kehlani. You can pre-order Charlie’s upcoming album Voicenotes now on iTunes/Google Play and pick it up on May 11th. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0