New Music: Charlie Puth ft. Kehlani – Done For Me

Charlie Puth follows up his appearance with G-Eazy on “Sober” . With own new single titled “Done For Me” featuring Kehlani. You can pre-order Charlie’s upcoming album Voicenotes now on iTunes/Google Play and pick it up on May 11th.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>