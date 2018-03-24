New Music: Caye ft. Wiz Khalifa – Easy

Boston producer Caye gets an assist from Wiz Khalifa on his new single “Easy”. He had this to say about the track:

“”Easy” is about that one person in your life who makes you feel like nothing else matters. I was in love with a girl that understood me on a deeper level and made me feel and want things that I had never experienced. Even though we’re not together anymore, every time I see her I’m reminded of what we once shared.”

You can stream “Easy” now below and download it on iTunes/Google Play.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>