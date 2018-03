Bricc Baby links up with E Mozzy for his new single “Politic’n.” He had this to say about their collab:

“It’s just so much shit going on in different hoods across the map that he wad to speak on the politic’n part of it and who else made sense to do this with but my bro E. Mozzy from up north who could tell that part.”

His project 6 Briccs is available now.