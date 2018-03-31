MusicNew Music New Music: Bodega Bamz – Clout By Cyclone - March 31, 2018 0 Hits: 63 Bodega Bamz drops another new record off of his upcoming album Papi. This one is titled “Clout.” You can pre-order Papi now on iTunes/Google Play and pick it up on April 13th. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0