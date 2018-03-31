New Music: Bodega Bamz – Clout

By Cyclone -
0

Hits: 63

bodega bamz clout

Bodega Bamz drops another new record off of his upcoming album Papi. This one is titled Clout.” You can pre-order Papi now on iTunes/Google Play and pick it up on April 13th.

bodega bamz papi

Spread the love

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY