New Music: Blu & Nottz ft. Sene & Elisa Meri – Yesterday

Blu and producer Nottz drops off a previously unreleased collab with Sene and Elisa Meri titled “Yesterday”. Blu and Nottz will release their upcoming project Gods in the Spirit, Titans in the Flesh on April 13th. You can pre-order it now on iTunes/Google Play.

