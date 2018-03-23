New Music: Azekel – Pyramids & Starships

Azekel will be releasing his new album Our Father on May 11th. He drops off a new record titled “Pyramids & Starships.”

He had this to say about the record:

“”Pyramids & Starships” is inspired by a mixture of my personal experience with depression, doubt and repressed memories. Talking about this was something of a taboo when I was growing up, and still has always been something difficult to speak about, but it’s easier to communicate through music. In fact, it’s liberating.”

You can download "Pyramids & Starships" now on iTunes/Google Play.