MusicNew Music New Music: Allan Kingdom – Life By Cyclone - March 28, 2018 0 Hits: 74 Allan Kingdom delivers a new record titled “Life”. Produced by Sango. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0