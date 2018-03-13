Music Video: Zaytoven ft. Ty Dolla Sign, Jeremih & OJ Da Juiceman – What You Think

By Cyclone -
Zaytoven ft. Ty Dolla Sign Jeremih OJ Da Juiceman – What You Think

Zaytoven follows up his new single with the official video for the record “What You Think” featuring Ty Dolla Sign, Jeremih, and OJ Da Juiceman. Also check the dates for Zaytoven’s upcoming Trap HoliZay tour, which kicks off April 20th in Denver.

zaytoven trap holizay tour dates

