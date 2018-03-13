Latest NewsConcert InfoVideosMusic Videos Music Video: Zaytoven ft. Ty Dolla Sign, Jeremih & OJ Da Juiceman – What You Think By Cyclone - March 13, 2018 0 Hits: 53 Zaytoven follows up his new single with the official video for the record “What You Think” featuring Ty Dolla Sign, Jeremih, and OJ Da Juiceman. Also check the dates for Zaytoven’s upcoming Trap HoliZay tour, which kicks off April 20th in Denver. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0