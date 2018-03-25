Music Video: Yung Bleu ft. Lil Durk – Smooth Operator

yung bleu lil durk smooth operator video

Yung Bleu srevisits his Investments 5 mixtape with the official video for his track “Smooth Operator” featuring Lil Durk. Directed by Kade McAlli. You can download Investments 5 inow on iTunes/Google Play.

