Uncategorized Music Video: Yung Bleu ft. Lil Durk – Smooth Operator By Cyclone - March 25, 2018 0 Hits: 67 Yung Bleu srevisits his Investments 5 mixtape with the official video for his track “Smooth Operator” featuring Lil Durk. Directed by Kade McAlli. You can download Investments 5 inow on iTunes/Google Play. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0