Music Video: Yhung T.O. – Misunderstood

SOB x RBE’s Yhung T.O. premieres the visuals for the titled track from his upcoming album Misunderstood. He had this about the record:

“I wrote this while I was going through something personal, just thinking “Man, today could be my last day.” I [wanted to] come out the gate telling my story, spitting real shit. Music nowadays is missing substance, and I wanted to give people that real shit but at the same time give you something you can vibe to.”

Directed by Daps. You download “Misunderstood” now on iTunes/Google Play.