Music Video: Trill Sammy ft. Slim Jxmmi – Feel Better

Trill Sammy ft. Slim Jxmmi – Feel Better

Trill Sammy premieres the official video for his Slim Jxmmi collab titled “Feel Better”. Directed by Top Shelf Company. You can download “Feel Better” now on iTunes/Google Play.

