Music Video: Toni Braxton – Long As I Live By Cyclone - March 29, 2018 Toni Braxton celebrates the release of her ninth studio album Sex & Cigarettes with the release of her new video "Long As I Live". Directed by Mike Ho. You can download Sex & Cigarettes now on iTunes/Google Play.