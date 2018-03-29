Music Video: Toni Braxton – Long As I Live

Toni Braxton – Long As I Live

Toni Braxton celebrates the release of her ninth studio album Sex & Cigarettes with the release of her new video “Long As I Live”. Directed by Mike Ho. You can download Sex & Cigarettes now on iTunes/Google Play.

