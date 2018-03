tobi lou delivers the official video for Smino-assisted record “Troop” .

tobi had this to say about the video:

“I was high, watching That ’70s Show before I fell asleep. Then I woke up and saw the classic smoke circle. I was just watching and thought to myself that it would be crazy if I was in the smoke circle with fuckin’ cartoons and random ass shit.”

Directed by Glassface. You can download “Troop” now on iTunes/Google Play