Music Video: Stupid Young ft. Lil Durk – Murder Scene

By Cyclone -
0

Stupid Young ft. Lil Durk – Murder Scene

Stupid Young will be releasing his new album One Of One on April 20th. He gets an assist from Lil Durk to shoot the official video for their collab Murder Scene” Directed by Mace Do Media.

Spread the love

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY