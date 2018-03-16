Music Video: Skooly – Racist

Skooly premieres another new video from his new EP Don’t You Ever Forget Me 2. Here’s the official video for his track Racist”. Directed byTerrius Mykel. You can download Don’t You Ever Forget Me 2 is available for download now on iTunes/Google Play.

