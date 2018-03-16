VideosMusic Videos Music Video: Skooly – Racist By Cyclone - March 16, 2018 0 Hits: 59 Skooly premieres another new video from his new EP Don’t You Ever Forget Me 2. Here’s the official video for his track “Racist”. Directed byTerrius Mykel. You can download Don’t You Ever Forget Me 2 is available for download now on iTunes/Google Play. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0