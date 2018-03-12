VideosMusic Videos Music Video: Skippa Da Flippa ft. Sauce Walka – D.A.M.N. By Cyclone - March 12, 2018 0 Hits: 55 Skippa Da Flippa links up with Sauce Walka to shoot the visuals for their collab “D.A.M.N.” Directed by Ronnie Lewis. You can download his new project Flippa McFadden 2 now on iTunes/Google Play. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0