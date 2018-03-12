Music Video: Skippa Da Flippa ft. Sauce Walka – D.A.M.N.

By Cyclone -
0

Hits: 55

Skippa Da Flippa ft. Sauce Walka – D.A.M.N.

Skippa Da Flippa links up with Sauce Walka to shoot the visuals for their collab  D.A.M.N.” Directed by Ronnie Lewis. You can download his new project Flippa McFadden 2 now on iTunes/Google Play.

Spread the love

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY