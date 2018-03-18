VideosMusic Videos Music Video: Qari – Pants From Japan By Cyclone - March 18, 2018 0 Hits: 68 Up and coming Chicago spitta Qari will be releasing his new project No Time To Explain. His decides to premiere the official video for his track “Pants From Japan.” Directed by Cole Bennett. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0