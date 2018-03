Q-Tip and Demi Lovato premiere the official video for their collab “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” which is an updated version of Elton John and Kiki Dee’s 1976 hit single. Off of the upcoming album Revamp: The Songs Of Elton John & Bernie Taupin. Directed by Hector Dockrill. You can pre-order Revamp: The Songs Of Elton John & Bernie Taupin now on iTunes/Google Play and pick it up on April 6th.