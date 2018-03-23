VideosMusic Videos Music Video: Paul Wall – Hatin Season By Cyclone - March 23, 2018 0 Hits: 38 Paul Wall revisits his latest album Bounce Backs Over Setbacks with his new visual “Hatin Season”. Directed by Michael Artis. You can download Bounce Backs Over Setbacks now on iTunes/Google Play. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0