Music Video: Paul Wall – Hatin Season

Paul Wall – Hatin Season

Paul Wall revisits his latest album Bounce Backs Over Setbacks with his new visual “Hatin Season”. Directed by Michael Artis. You can download Bounce Backs Over Setbacks now on iTunes/Google Play.

