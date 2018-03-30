VideosMusic Videos Music Video: Mike Shinoda – Crossing A Line / Nothing Makes Sense Anymore By Cyclone - March 30, 2018 0 Hits: 66 Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda is gearing up to release his solo debut titled Post Traumatic on June 15th via Warner Bros. Records. Here premiere two new videos for his new song titled “Crossing A Line” and “Nothing Makes Sense Anymore.” Watch below. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0