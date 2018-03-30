Music Video: Mike Shinoda – Crossing A Line / Nothing Makes Sense Anymore

Mike Shinoda – Crossing A Line Nothing Makes Sense Anymore

Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda is gearing up to release his solo debut titled Post Traumatic on June 15th via Warner Bros. Records. Here premiere two new videos for his new song titled “Crossing A Line” and Nothing Makes Sense Anymore.”

Watch below.

