VideosMusic Videos Music Video: King Louie – Just Relax By Cyclone - March 13, 2018 0 Hits: 57 Chicago's King Louie is scheduled to release his new project March Madness 2 soon. He premieres the cartoon styled visual for "Just Relax". Produced by C-Sick. Directed by Pat Banahan. Also cheeck out his neew record "OG."