Music Video: King Louie – Just Relax

By Cyclone -
0

Hits: 57

king louie just relax video

Chicago’s King Louie  is scheduled to release his new project  March Madness 2 soon. He premieres the cartoon styled visual for “Just Relax”. Produced by C-Sick. Directed by Pat Banahan. Also cheeck out his neew record “OG.”

Spread the love

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY