Music Video: JDope – Cold

Camden, New Jersey up and comer, JDope pays respect to his cousin who was killed in th visuals for his single“Cold.” He had this to say about the video:

“Cold is a song I made to give people a feel for where I come from and what’s going on with the people in my area . Often Camden, NJ is known for the death, crime rates and poverty. My cousin was recently a victim of the horrible realities of my city. He was shot just 3 hours after I last saw him. In this song I am describing how my city makes me feel and how I pray that I can make it through each day and each night.”

Directed by EazyMelow and Plum Creek Productions.