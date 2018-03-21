Music Video: G Herbo – Done For Me

G Herbo – Done For Me

Here’s the latest video from G Herbo. This is for his record “Done For Me.” Off of the deluxe version of his album Humble Beast. Directed by Toinne. You can download Humble Beast now on iTunes/Google Play.

