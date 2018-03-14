VideosMusic Videos Music Video: G-Eazy ft. Charlie Puth – Sober By Cyclone - March 14, 2018 0 Hits: 45 G-Eazy delivers another visual from his popular album The Beautiful & Damned. This one is for his Charlie Puth collab “Sober”. You can download The Beautiful & Damned now on iTunes/Google Play. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0