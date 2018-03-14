Music Video: G-Eazy ft. Charlie Puth – Sober

G Eazy ft. Charlie Puth – Sober

G-Eazy delivers another visual from his popular album The Beautiful & Damned. This one is for his Charlie Puth collab “Sober”. You can download The Beautiful & Damned now on iTunes/Google Play.

