Music Video: DJDS ft. Khalid, Charlie Wilson & Charlotte Day Wilson – No Pain By Cyclone - March 31, 2018 0 Hits: 57 DJDS teams up with Khalid, Charlie Wilson, and Charlotte Day Wilson to shoot the official video for their record "No Pain". Directed by Matt Sukkar. You can download "No Pain" now on iTunes/Google Play.