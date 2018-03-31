Music Video: DJDS ft. Khalid, Charlie Wilson & Charlotte Day Wilson – No Pain

DJDS ft. Khalid Charlie Wilson Charlotte Day Wilson – No Pain

DJDS teams up with Khalid, Charlie Wilson, and Charlotte Day Wilson to shoot the official video for their record No Pain”. Directed by Matt Sukkar. You can download “No Pain” now on iTunes/Google Play.

