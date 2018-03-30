MusicNew Music Music Video: ChanHays ft. Joell Ortiz & Skyzoo – Brooklyn By Cyclone - March 30, 2018 0 Hits: 64 Nova Scotia producer ChanHays is gearing up to release his new EP The Creepy on April 13th. He calls on Joell Ortiz and Skyzoo for his new single “Brooklyn.” <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0