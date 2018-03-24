VideosMusic Videos Music Video: Benny & 38 Spesh – Intro By Cyclone - March 24, 2018 0 Hits: 77 Benny and 38 Spesh continue to push his new mixtape Stabbed & Shot. Here is the official video for their track “Intro”. You can download Stabbed & Shot now on iTunes/Google Play. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0