Music Video: ASAP Ant & LuLu P – Acne Jeans By Cyclone - March 3, 2018 ASAP Ant and LuLu P give fans the official video for their collab titled "Acne Jeans." Produced by Lord Fubu Off of The Prelude, which is available for download now on iTunes/Google Play.