Music Video: ASAP Ant & LuLu P – Acne Jeans

ASAP Ant LuLu P – Acne Jeans

ASAP Ant and LuLu P give fans the official video for their collab titled “Acne Jeans.” Produced by Lord Fubu  Off of The Prelude, which is available for download now on iTunes/Google Play.

