Music Video: A Tribe Called Quest – The Space Program (Video Teaser)

A Tribe Called Quest will be releasing a new visual from their final album We Got It From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service. They decide to drop a teaser for their final music video ever “The Space Program.”

The trailer was captioned on their official Instagram account:

“Here’s the Short Film Trailer for our LAST VIDEO “The Space Program” directed by @warrenjfu which will premiere exclusively @applemusic “The Space Program” Capsule in collaboration with @bbcicecream is Available @bbcicecream_nyc (Store Hrs Noon-6pm) and our Online Store. ATCQ Store Link In Our Bio #LetsMakeSomethingHappen #TheQuestIsOn #ForMalik.”

Watch the clip the from Warren Fu-directed visual.