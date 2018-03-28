Music Video: A.CHAL ft. ASAP Nast – Cuánto

A.CHAL keeps the momentum going on his 2017 project ON GAZ as he premieres official video for his track “Cuánto” featuring ASAP Nast. Directed by Dexter Navy. You can download ON GAZ now on iTunes/Google Play.

