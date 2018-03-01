VideosMusic Videos Music Video: 21 Savage, Offset & Metro Boomin – Ric Flair Drip By Cyclone - March 1, 2018 0 7 Offset, Metro Boomin, and 21 Savage bring along the real Nature Boy Ric Flair to shoot the official video for their hit single “Ric Flair Drip”. Directed by Shomi Patwary. Their project Without Warning is available for download now on iTunes/Google Play. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0