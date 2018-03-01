Music Video: 21 Savage, Offset & Metro Boomin – Ric Flair Drip

Offset, Metro Boomin, and 21 Savage bring along the real Nature Boy Ric Flair to shoot the official video for their hit single “Ric Flair Drip”. Directed by Shomi Patwary. Their project Without Warning is available for download now on iTunes/Google Play.

