Music Video: 2 Chainz ft. YG & Offset – PROUD

2 Chainz continues to push his new EP The Play Don’t Care Who Make It with the official video for his collab with YG and Offset titled PROUD”. Produced by T-Minus. His new album Rap Or Go To The League is on the way. You can download The Play Don’t Care Who Make It now on iTunes/Google Play.

