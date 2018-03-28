VideosMusic Videos Music Video: 2 Chainz ft. YG & Offset – PROUD By Cyclone - March 28, 2018 0 Hits: 75 2 Chainz continues to push his new EP The Play Don’t Care Who Make It with the official video for his collab with YG and Offset titled “PROUD”. Produced by T-Minus. His new album Rap Or Go To The League is on the way. You can download The Play Don’t Care Who Make It now on iTunes/Google Play. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0