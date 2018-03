Skippa Da Flippa liberates his new mixtape titled Havin Our Way. Featuring 21 new songs and guest appearances by Sauce Walka, CEO Sauce, Mango Foo, John Wic, Gunna, Moneybagg Yo, Cook LaFlare, Wavy Gee, Big Cuz, MOB, Lil Mafia, Fdw Bay Bay, YCG, Finego, Marc Benji, Chulo, Rivi Havin, Cartel Dough, Txny, and executive produceed by DJ Ray G. You can stream and download Havin Our Way now below.

Download: SHavin Our Way