Mixtape: Short Dawg – March Madness 4

Short Dawg delivers his mixtape March Madness 4. Featuring 12 new records and guest appearances by 2 Chainz, Iamsu!, MC Breezy, Squalla, Trinidad James, Lunchmoney Lewis, A-Holla, RL, and Dank. You can stream and download March Madness 4 now below.

Download: March Madness 4

01. Short Dawg – One Deep ft RL (Prod by June James)02. Short Dawg – OJ (Freshmix)03. Short Dawg – In My Bag (lxrdmix) ft MC Beezy & Squalla04. Short Dawg – Chrome Lady (Prod by Dj Kid Famous 05. Short Dawg – It Aint Safe (Freshmix)06. Short Dawg – Proud (Freshmix)07. Short Dawg – Loaded ft IamSu & 2 Chainz (Prod by Dj Mustard)08. Short Dawg – Mann (Freshmix) ft A-holla09. Short Dawg – Loaf of Bread (Freshmix) ft Lunchmoney & Dank10. Short Dawg – Henny ft Trinidad James (Prod by Honorable C.N.O.T.E.)11. Short Dawg – I Get The Bag (Freshmix) ft Squalla12. Short Dawg – D.R.U.G.S. (Freshmix)