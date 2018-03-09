Mixtape: Logic – Bobby Tarantino II

Logic delivers his new mixtape titled Bobby Tarantino II. Featuring 13 new records and guest appearances by Marshmello, Wiz Khalifa, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, and more. You can stream Bobby Tarantino II in entirety now below and download it now on iTunes .
01. Grandpa’s Space Ship
02. Overnight
03. Contra
04. Boomtrap Protocol
05. Yuck
06. Indica Badu (Feat. Wiz Khalifa)
07. Midnight
08. Warm It Up (Feat. Young Sinatra)
09. Wizard Of Oz
10. State Of Emergency (Feat. 2 Chainz)
11. Wassup
12. Everyday
13. 44 More
