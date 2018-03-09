Mixtape: Logic – Bobby Tarantino II

Logic delivers his new mixtape titled Bobby Tarantino II. Featuring 13 new records and guest appearances by Marshmello, Wiz Khalifa, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, and more. You can stream Bobby Tarantino II in entirety now below and download it now on iTunes .

01. Grandpa’s Space Ship

02. Overnight

03. Contra

04. Boomtrap Protocol

05. Yuck

06. Indica Badu (Feat. Wiz Khalifa)

07. Midnight

08. Warm It Up (Feat. Young Sinatra)

09. Wizard Of Oz

10. State Of Emergency (Feat. 2 Chainz)

11. Wassup

12. Everyday

13. 44 More