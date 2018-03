Mixtape: Jay Brown – Money Luvin Youngin (The Lick Tape)

Up & coming 17-year-old Atlanta spitta Jay Brown delivers his new DJ Scream and DJ Bandz-hosted mixtape Money Luvin Youngin (The Lick Tape). Featuring 14 new tracks and guest appearances/production by Hoodrich Pablo Juan, YSL Duke, Southside, Yakki, Lil Dude, Nard & B, Young Pharaoh, and more. You can stream and download Money Luvin Youngin below.

Download Here: Money Luvin Youngin (The Lick Tape)

01. Jay Brown – Long Story Short [Prod. By Durdy Costello]02. Jay Brown – Picture Me Rollin [Prod. By Young Pharoah]03. Jay Brown – Catastrophe (Feat. Hoodrich Pablo Juan) [Prod. By MattazikMuzik]04. Jay Brown – Havin It [Prod. By Durdy Costello]05. Jay Brown – Run Wit Me [Prod. By Nard&B]06. Jay Brown – Regardless (Feat. YSL Duke) [Prod. By Young Pharoah]07. Jay Brown – Big Mad [Prod. By Southside & Metro Boomin]08. Jay Brown – Yes You Do (Feat. Yakki) [Prod. By Young Pharoah]09. Jay Brown – Born In It [Prod. By Young Pharoah]10. Jay Brown – Lil Nigga [Prod. By Nard &B]11. Jay Brown – Blowout [Prod. By Young Pharoah]12. Jay Brown – Luckily (Feat. Lil Dude) [Prod. By Cheeco]13. Jay Brown – In Da Attic [Prod. By Young Pharoah]14. Jay Brown – Outro [Prod. By Snaps & Sensei]