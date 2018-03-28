Miguel, Tyler, The Creator, Jaden Smith, Erykah Badu & More To Perform At Afropunk Fest 2018

Organizers of the 2018 Afropunk Festival just announced their lineup headlined by Miguel, Tyler, The Creator, Erykah Badu and Jaden Smith. The event will take place on August 25th and 26th in Brooklyn, New York’s Commodore Barry Park. Also performing will be The Internet, H.E.R., Smino, Willow Smith, Denzel Curry, Daniel Caesar, Lion Babe, Jessie Reyez, Jamila Woods, LolaWolf, Twin Shadow, Janelle Monaé, Jacob Banks, The Fever 333, IBEYI, Wicked Wisdom, Yuna, Fantastic Negrito, and more.

The Atlanta Edition will take place on October 13th – 14th in Atlanta’s 787 Windsor Park and feature performances by N.E.R.D., NoName, The Internet, Little Simz, Benjamin Booker, Wicked Wisdom, SerpentWithFeet, Gaika, Yves Tumor, and Kari Faux with more to be announced as the event approaches.

Check out both lineups below and purchase your tickets to each 2018 Afropunk Festival here.