After dropping his new mixtape Bobby Tarantino II a few days back. Today he announces his new tour Bobby Tarantino Vs. Everybody. He will bring along NF and KYLE as special guests. The tour kick off June 8th in Boston and runs through St. Louis on August 3rd. Check out the full list of dates and cities below. You can pick up tickets starting March 16th. Bobby Tarantino II is available for download now on iTunes/Google Play.