New Music: King Louie – Mek Way (ft. Bread Doe & Jessie Reyez) / The Wall (ft. Bread Doe)

King Louie keeps the new music coming as he drops off two new records. “The Wall” featuring Bread Doe and “Mek Way” featuring Bread and Jessie Reyez. You can stream both track below and pick up his new project March Madness 2 soon..

