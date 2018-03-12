Jay Z & Beyoncé Announce “On The Run II” Tour Dates

By Cyclone -
jay z beyonce announce on the run 2 tour dates

After a leak last week mistakenly made by Ticketmaster, Jay Z and Beyoncé officially announce their upcoming On The Run II tour. Confirmed by Beyoncé taking to her Instagram account and revealing a trailer and several On The Run II promo posters

The tour will kick off on the European leg on June 6th in Cardiff, UK and run through the North American leg on October 2nd in Vancouver Canada. Pre-sale tickets will be available  on March 14th and general admission passes go on sale starting March 19th. You can hit up TIDAL for more info.

jay z beyonce on the run 2 european tour dates

jay z beyonce on the run 2 north american tour dates

jay z beyonce on the run 2 tour poster 1

jay z beyonce on the run 2 tour poster 2

