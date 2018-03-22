J.I.D Set To Drop ‘DiCaprio 2’ Later This Month

J.I.D to the list is currently touring the world with his Spillage Village crew on the European leg of his Neva Had Shit tour. He took to his Instagram account earlier today to reveal he will dropping his new project ‘DiCaprio 2’ sometime this month. He captioned the post:

“Been touring for the past few years and I’ve always hated not being able to create, but this time I said fuck it and got a chance to record a bunch of songs on the road that I can’t wait for you guys to have. Got a special one coming really soon. 3/xx/18, you ready?”

Check out the announcement below.

Dicaprio2 otw — (J.I.D) (@JIDsv) March 21, 2018