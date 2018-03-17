adidas’s Boston Marathon adizero Boston 7

adidas is scheduled to release the adizero Boston 7 on Friday, March 23. The adizero Boston 7 is inspired by the Boston Marathon with mesh design, Boston Marathon unicorn symbol on the heel, official B.A.A. logo on the tongue, Boston landmarks cover the removable sock liner, BOOST cushioning, Stretchweb Continental rubber outsole. You can pick them up for $120 adidas.com and select retailers. Special location will also have limited edition pairs for sale. Starting April 13 you can pick them up at the Boston Marathon adidas RunBase and at the 2018 John Hancock Sports & Fitness Expo in Boston.

The 2018 Boston Marathon slated for April 16