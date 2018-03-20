G-Eazy Announces “The Endless Summer Tour” With Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla Sign & YBN Nahmir

G-Eazy just announced that he will be hitting the road on his The Endless Summer Tour. He will bring along special guests Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla Sign, YBN Nahmir, P-Lo, and Murda Beatz. The tour kicks off July 20th in Auburn, Washington and will run through September 8th in West Palm Beach, Florida. You can check out the full list of dates and cities below. Also check out his double cover with 21 Savage.

July 20 – Auburn, Washington @ White River Amphitheatre

July 21 – Ridgefield, Washington @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre

July 24 – Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center

July 28 – Wheatland, California @ Toyota Amphitheatre

July 29 – Mountain View, California @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 31 – Irvine, California @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

August 1 – Chula Vista, California @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

August 3 – Phoenix, Arizona @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

August 4 – Albuquerque, New Mexico @ Isleta Amphitheatre

August 7 – Bonner Springs, Kansas @ Providence Amphitheatre

August 9 – Austin, Texas @ Austin360 Amphitheatre

August 10 – Dallas, Texas @ Starplex Pavillion

August 11 – Rogers, Kansas @ Arkansas Music Pavilion

August 12 – Maryland Heights, Missouri @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 14 – Chicago, Illinois @ Huntington Bank Pavilion

August 16 – Clarkston, Michigan @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 17 – Noblesville, Indiana @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

August 18 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

August 22 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

August 24 – Darien Center, New York @ Darien Center

August 25 – Hartford, Conneticut @ XFINITY Theatre

August 26 – Mansfield, Massachusetts @ Xfinity Center

August 28 – Wantagh, New York @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre

August 29 – Washington, Pennsylvania @ Wild Things Park

August 30 – Bristow, Virginia @ Jiffy Lube Live

August 31 – Holmdel, New Jersey @ PNC Bank Arts Center

September 1 – Virginia Beach, Virginia @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

September 4 – Raleigh, North Carolina @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

September 5 – Atlanta, Georgia @ Cellairis Amphitheatre

September 7 – Tampa, Florida @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 8 – West Palm Beach, Florida @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre